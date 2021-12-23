ASOS is ringing in the New Year with a huge sale offering up to 70% off.

The online fashion giant has revealed that it is offering discounts on everything from its mens and womens clothing to its accessories and sportswear.

Shoppers will find 72,000 on-trend, stylish options in the ASOS sale.

We've selected some of the biggest discounts from the women and men's ASOS sale as well as expensive designer clothing options for less.

If you'd rather browse for bargains yourself, you can find the full ASOS sale via the website here.

The best discounts from the ASOS sale

adidas Outdoor Helionic down puffer jacket in black

2021 has seen the return of the black puffer jacket - and now you can get your hands on an adidas branded coat for less.

Get 35% off the black adidas Outdoor Helionic down puffer jacket - down from £130 to £84.50.

It's a great way to use your Christmas money on something you will use everyday.

Stradivarius short aviator jacket in ecru

This trending sale item provides a classy way to stay warm this Winter.

With white fur and minimalist detailing, this Stradivarius short aviator jacket in ecru is designed for cosy drinks in the pub, city breaks and glam nights out.

This Stadivarius jacket currently has 20 per cent off - down from £45.99 to £36.75.

Muubaa Alep drawstring waist leather jacket in black

Get an insane discount on this Muubaa Alep black leather jacket - dropped from a whopping recommended retail price of £650.00 to £150.

That's a 76% discount on one of the hottest fashion moments of 2021.

Bolongaro Trevor pull on suede look boot in black

Hopping over to the men's sale, bag 71% off these Bolongaro Trevor pull on suede look boots.

Perfect paired with jeans or a smarter look, these shoes have been dropped down from a recommended retail price worth £145 to £41.60.

These shoes - designed in East London - pair old school style with mods, skins and punk energy.

ASOS DESIGN mini dress with frill strap in green pasiley print

If you're planning a Winter sun getaway, this sassy and fun mini dress is the perfect outfit for evenings abroad.

Get 70% off as the ASOS DESIGN mini dress with frill strap in green pasiley print is dropped from £22 to £6.60.

New Look leopard print cardigan in cream

Get 73% off this soft, V-neck leopard print cardigan from New Look.

Now priced at £6.95, this refreshing take on one of the most popular prints of 2021 is down from £25.99.

Even better, you can dress this leopard print cardigan up or down depending on your plans.

French Connection soft touch long sleeve knitted polo in navy

This simple French Connection knitted polo for men offers you designer style for less.

The French Connection soft touch long sleeve knitted polo in navy has been reduced from the recommended retail price £55 to £16.25.

The last date for Christmas delivery via the ASOS website is December 23.