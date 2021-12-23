MORE than 400 pubs in communities across England and Wales have disappeared over the last year.
The news comes after analysis of official Government data by real estate adviser Altus Group found the number of pubs which are now vacant or being offered to let.
The research saw that 444 pubs had closed in the last year, seeing the number of pubs in England and Wales dropped from 40,617 to 40,173.
In addition, 37 of the historical pubs were demolished or converted for other uses including homes and offices.
Though it seems like a large amount, it remains fairly steady as the two previous years so over 400 closed, whereas in 2018 a massive 918 shut their doors for good.
Overall, in the last four years 2,200 pubs across the UK vanished.
The North and South West regions have the most pubs with 5,739 in the South West and 5,361 in the North West.
Whilst the North East and Wales have the lowest with 1,983 for North East and 3,060 for Wales.
Robert Hayton, UK president at Altus Group, said “Pubs continue to bear the brunt of coronavirus restrictions but have, thankfully, proved remarkably resilient.
“However, it remains to be seen what impact Omicron has on numbers next year as this could be the straw that broke the camel’s back for many.”
