GWENT has recorded almost 550 new cases of Covid, say Public Health Wales.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has recorded 549 new cases in Gwent.
Wales has recorded 3,292 new cases including residents living outside of the country.
Caerphilly has the most amount of new cases in Gwent with 162, but has a lower case rate than the national average.
There are 89.5 cases per 100,000 people in Caerphilly and 98.6 per 100,000 people is the average for Wales.
Blaenau Gwent again has one of the lowest amount of new cases in Wales, recording 46 positive results and a case rate of 65.8 per 100,000 people.
Monmouthshire (102.5) and Torfaen (99) have recorded the highest case rates in Gwent.
There have been a further 10 deaths in Wales, meaning the toll is at 6,535 people.
New Covid cases in Wales by area
- Anglesey - 43
- Blaenau Gwent - 46
- Bridgend - 177
- Caerphilly - 162
- Cardiff - 469
- Carmarthenshire - 87
- Ceredigion - 45
- Conwy - 132
- Denbighshire - 105
- Flintshire - 164
- Gwynedd - 114
- Merthyr Tydfil - 67
- Monmouthshire - 97
- Neath Port Talbot - 151
- Newport - 151
- Pembrokeshire - 81
- Powys - 122
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 183
- Swansea - 319
- Torfaen - 93
- Vale of Glamorgan - 130
- Wrexham - 152
- Unknown location - 18
- Resident outside Wales – 184
