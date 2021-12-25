AS WE celebrate Christmas, we asked the members of our We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group about their memories of the festive season in Newport.

Here's what they told us:

Sharon Teall Jordan: The display on top of Wilding's roof, loved it.

Yvonne Clay: The Salvation Army band in the town centre and late night shopping on a Thursday.

Alison Bailey: My dearest memory was me and my Daddy shopping for Christmas trees. We never got it right for my mother, too tall, too small, not enough branches. There was no pleasing her.

Christine Ann Matthews: Walking through town window shopping with my mam and dad. In those days you never knew what you were having for Christmas.

Julie Allen: Going to the kids Christmas parties organised by Cromptons - I think that’s the place.

Simon Davis: Remember the Christmas party at the Pill Con Club in the 70s. We always got a selection box which seemed a lot bigger than todays!

Jane Davies: Going to Newport Castle for the tree lights being switched on and singing carols.

Helen Morgan: Mum worked in Easifit. Loved working Christmas Eve. Last minute shoppers and the happy drunks insisting on "pinching" shoes from the street displays. Then off to Faringtons for a few bevvies before my dad brought her home. Fish and chips from Alonzi's on Pilmawr Road. Christmas Eve night completed by Midnight Mass at St Marys Church, Malpas.

Natalie Jayne Waters Reid: My favourite memories of Christmas were in the Stow Hill Labour Club when my Nan and Bampi had it. I was three and loved the Christmas parties in the function room. We got to meet Santa, had an orange which was wrapped in purple tissue paper, and a bar of Dairy Milk. Best memories ever especially with my Nan and Bampi having passed away - I treasure them forever.

Marion Mahoney: Everything was so magical when we were young, didn't have much but best memories ever.

Ann Parsons: My friends and I went carol singing in the late sixties. We went to Ridgeway but all lived in St Julians. The people there were wonderful. Some of them asked us to step inside and sing. We were all in St Julian's High School choir and knew lots of songs and sang them all in two parts. We bought toys in Woolworths, wrapped them up and gave each child in a children's home in Kensington Place a Christmas present. Happy memories.

Lynda Hodges: Always remember Shelly and me going to a Christmas party in Ringland. They didn't know us but we had the best time.

Margaret Evans: My friends and I used to go carol singing at the Gaer, playing recorders and singing. ‘Twas a good little earner! Happy memories.

Janice Williams: Our Christmases were magical. We didn't have a lot but the excitement of it all made it all matter, going carol singing, being called in to sing for teachers, calling in a little shop by Beechwood Park to buy Christmas presents, and enough to give our dad money for a pint!

Sandra Berry: Carol singing at Ridgeway and Allt yr yn for pennies

Tess Williams: Christmas parties at the Newport British legion. We lived down Pill before our bit was demolished. Glass bottles of pop. Selection box. The posh front room with the tree in and presents Christmas morning. Working at my dad's shop running up and down stairs picking turkeys for our customers. We had a butcher's shop. Spending time with my dad in the shop. Milky coffee and proper bacon sarnies made by the lady next to the shop to keep us going. Happy days.

Wayne Marshall: Going up the Royal Gwent Hospital with my Sunday school singing carols to the patients.

Maria Bernadette Nicholls: The array of different decorations on top of Wildings. Every year it was different.

Sandra Still: When growing up I used to love listening to the Salvation Army singing carols on the corner of our street under the street light.

Helen Myatt: The Christmas display at Wildings and the Sally Ann (Salvation Army) band playing Christmas carols and late night shopping.

Brenda Shea: My Christmas stocking made by my Dad consisting of a piece of coal, a Russet apple, tangerine, nuts, a cracker, sweets, chocolate coins and a small toy. Always treasured it as things were hard to get in those days.

Mary Yendle: My favourite time was getting together with my mum and sister to decorate my mum's house ready for Christmas.

Steve Cary: We lived next door to Allt-yr-yn Hospital and remember waiting for Father Christmas to go past on the way to the hospital, think it might have been the Round Table.

Tony Davies: A lot of the factories around Newport, the men that would pay money every week for a children's Christmas party. The good old days when we had proper community spirit, plus the coach trips through the year.