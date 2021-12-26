FOR many people in and around Newport a visit to Tredegar House in December is a major part of their family Christmas tradition.

The house is decorated throughout, trees are decked lavishly in all the state rooms, and Mr Ebenezer Scrooge can be seen grumbling his way around the halls.

However, a visit to Tredegar House for the Christmas festivities is far from being a new event.

In fact, the Morgan Family at Tredegar Park were renowned for their lavish hospitality for centuries, even as far back as the time of the Restoration of King Charles the Second.

The festivities really reached their height at the time of Sir Charles Morgan in the first half of the 19th century.

The extravagant house parties started in November, and ran on throughout Christmas until they ended in January with the Twelfth Night Masquerade Ball, and the Servants Ball.

The celebrations included sporting activities, horse races, cattle shows and nightly dancing, the music being provided by the local militia band who were stationed at the house for the period.

In the 1840s, the family of Sir Charles would have been more than enough for most parties today, as it would have included his eight children, their partners and 24 grandchildren.

However, that was not nearly enough visitors for Sir Charles, and a General Molyneux (a regular visitor) recalled “an immense party... consisting of 80 ladies and gentlemen, as many servants who were entertained in the Servants' Hall and above 100 horses” in the Stable Block.

The preparation and consumption of food and drink during the festivities was enormous.

Many newspapers of the day wrote breathless accounts of the extravagance when the estate's resources were augmented by vast quantities of groceries and household goods from Newport and Bristol merchants, including a thousand candles.

Copious amounts of wine were shipped down from London, in addition to Tredegar's own ale brewed on-site (the largest barrel of which held 600 gallons), and on one occasion five bullocks, 29 sheep, ten pigs, one lamb and two calves were consumed during the party season.

Very little went to waste in the Tredegar kitchens, and the cooks would use every last piece of an animal, including producing a Sheep's Head Curry out of the leftovers!

However, it was not just the family who ate and dined well. The servants were also well fed and entertained during Christmas.

The Servants' Ball was held for generations, and again accounts were featured in many of the papers of the day.

One relates that a “supper was laid in the kitchen and housekeeper's large parlour was turned into a very cosy lounge room where wines and sweets were laid out. Tea and coffee were served in another apartment, and upstairs, card parties enjoyed themselves galore!”.

The menu was also equally generous, including “Galantine of Turkey, Chaud-Froid of Pheasant” and “Boar's Head a la Tredegar”.

The tradition carried on well into the 20th century, and many former servants retained vivid memories of the ball, and Christmas at Tredegar House.

Hilda Morse, a kitchen maid, remembered being given a joint of meat, a Christmas pudding from the cook, a cake from the still room maids and cheese and butter from the dairy.

Oliver Seyama, one of the gardeners, also recalled having “mulled ale and Welsh Rarebit for breakfast” at New Year.

Though the family and servants have long since departed Tredegar House, we hope that today we can still create happy family memories for our many visitors, and start their Christmas with as much enthusiasm and good wishes as at the time of Sir Charles Morgan. Merry Christmas!