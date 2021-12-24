In this picture we take a trip back to 2011 when a Victorian Christmas fair was held in Risca.

Here's the Argus story from the time:

THOUSANDS gathered in Risca on Saturday to indulge in festive fun at a Victorian-themed Christmas fair.

Following the successful Music in the Park event over the summer, members of Risca West and East Community Action Group decided to put on a festive event to bring the community together.

Action group member June Price said more than 2,000 people attended.

She added: “It was a tremendous success – everyone thoroughly enjoyed it.”

A brass band provided a festive atmosphere as visitors browsed a range of stalls including sweet stalls, refreshments and charity stalls. Little ones got to have their photo taken with Santa in his Victorian-themed grotto with his helpers in period costume.

As evening fell, a lantern parade set off around the park before people gathered for carol singing led by the Salvation Army.