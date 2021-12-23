A MAN is wanted by Gwent Police after breaching his licence conditions after being released from prison.
Michael Griffin, 30, was released from jail on July 28.
He had been handed an 18-month prison sentence at Cardiff Crown Court for burglary on March 4.
Griffin was released from jail on licence, but has been recalled to prison following a breach of his licence conditions.
Gwent Police say that Griffin has links to the Newport area and are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.
To contact Gwent Police with information, call 101 quoting 2100359891 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively you can message Gwent Police on their social media accounts.
