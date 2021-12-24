A MAN set his own van on fire and tried to pin the blame on his innocent mechanic for torching the vehicle before making a bogus insurance claim.

Sean Clarke, 42, from Blaenau Gwent, had also called the police the day before and falsely accused Lee Meek of stealing his car.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said the completely blameless Mr Meek was arrested over the lie about the car being taken stolen.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how he had been given permission by Clarke to take his vehicle to repair it on October 30, 2019.

The staggered victim had vehemently protested his innocence to the police who released him and began to investigate what had really taken place.

Then during the early hours of Hallowe'en, the defendant carried out the arson attack on his van, blamed Mr Meek before submitting the bogus insurance claim.

Mr Gobir said: “The defendant claimed his van had been set on fire after he said he had been burgled and the vehicle keys taken.”

Clarke, of High Street, Blaina, pleaded guilty to two counts of perverting the course of justice and one charge of fraud.

He had nine previous convictions for 11 offences, including threats to kill and drink driving.

Nigel Fryer, representing the defendant, said in mitigation how his client had struggled with alcohol and cannabis misuse.

The court heard how Clarke was “substantially mentally unwell” at the time of the offences and was since taking anti-psychotic medication.

The judge, Recorder Lucy Crowther, told the defendant: “You blamed Mr Meek twice. You seemed to have some sort of fixation against him.

“You had an innocent man arrested.”

She said he had “grossly insulted” Mr Meek.

Clarke was jailed for eight months which will be suspended for the two next years.

He was ordered to give Mr Meek £200 in compensation and has to pay a statutory victim surcharge.