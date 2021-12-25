AS CHRISTMAS once again threatens to be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you can be sure that the Queen will once again address the nation on Christmas Day.

A year after her comforting message of 2020 where Her Majesty reassured anyone struggling without friends and family are “not alone”, the Queen will deliver her first Christmas message since the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

The 95-year-old looked back on an unprecedented year where she praised random acts of kindness and frontline workers who “brought us closer” despite the pandemic.

The Queen’s Christmas message was the most-watched programme on Christmas Day 2020.

Average overnight viewing figures show the broadcast was watched by 6.3 million viewers on BBC One, according to the broadcaster.

The Queen made her first Christmas Day speech in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI.

In her first speech she said: "Each Christmas, at this time, my beloved father broadcast a message to his people in all parts of the world. Today I am doing this to you, who are now my people."

When is the Queen’s Speech on today?





Her Majesty’s pre-recorded speech will air on BBC, ITV and Sky News from 3pm and will last for around 10 minutes.

You will also be able to listen on BBC Radio 4 at the same time with replays of the speech expected later in the day.

What will the Queen talk about today?





The Queen is once again likely to focus on the importance of family after another difficult year amid the Covid pandemic.

Her Majesty is also likely to remember her late husband of more than 70 years, The Duke of Edinburgh.