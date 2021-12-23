GWENT Police have begun a murder investigation after a man died following a fire in Magor.

Richard Grenfell Thomas, 52, died from his injuries after a fire in a caravan at The Beeches Residential Caravan Park, Grange Wood, Knollbury on Monday, December 20.

Police were alerted to the fire shortly before 2.30am.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Mr Thomas' family released the following statement: ""Our dearly beloved Richard Grenfell Thomas, who was known by his nickname Shrew, was one-of-a-kind.

"He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

"Mum and Dad, brothers, sister-in-laws, aunts, uncles and cousins are all very much shocked by his sudden passing.

"Richard made and took his own chances in life, living it to the full – there was never a dull moment with him.

"He was a strong character, well-known and a lively person, with an eclectic circle of friends and interests.

"Rest in peace Richard, we know even in death you will still be your own free spirit."

The family are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain, senior investigating officer, said: "Our thoughts and condolences remain with Mr Thomas’ family at this difficult time.

"As our investigation continues, there will be ongoing police activity in the area.

"We would like to thank local residents for their support and assistance with the investigation to date.

"We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2100441814 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, people can contact Gwent Police via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.