Christmas is a time for indulgence, but sometimes we don’t have the energy to cook for ourselves, so who should you call for the best takeaways in Newport?

We looked at your TripAdvisor reviews to find the top rated takeaways in and around the city.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given our tastes, Indians dominate the top five takeaways in Newport.

These are the five best according to you and your TripAdvisor reviews.

Top takeaways in Newport

Red Fort Caerleon

This Cross Street Indian in Caerleon is the top rated in the area on TripAdvisor.

Of the 362 reviews left for the restaurant, 326 have given it an excellent five star rating.

Reviewers praised the Indian's service and value for money.

One diner said: "The best Indian you will ever have.

"Would highly recommend to everyone whether you’re dining in or taking out you are guaranteed to have exceptional service and high quality, fresh food.

"The owner, Faisel, is outstanding, top class bloke who will ensure you have the best dining experience and the rest of the staff are so friendly and welcoming."

Shoboraj

This Indian, on Malpas Road in Newport, scored 4.5 out of five on TripAdvisor.

It has received 373 excellent reviews from diners out of a total of 446.

The food and service were again high up the list of reasons for recommendation.

One reviewer said: "Ordered a take away from here last night.

"I always use the restaurant but last night's meal was fabulous.

"We had chicken dishes and there was a substantial amount of chicken.

"Great taste and great chicken. Thank you."

Hatti

Hatti, in Lower Dock Street, has received more than 600 excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.

Of the 812 reviews it has had, 702 gave it top marks.

One reviewer said: "Visited last November and can't believe we've never been there before.

"We were made to feel very welcome by the staff and the food was out of this world. Will definitely be going back."

Curry on the Curve

Almost 400 diners have given this Clarence Place curry house an excellent review.

Curry on the Curve has 395 excellent reviews out of a total of 481 left on TripAdvisor.

"Where do I even start," said one reviewer.

"Quite simply the BEST Indian food I’ve ever had. The staff are all so friendly and so welcoming, the decor is so warm and inviting and the food.....best....curry.....EVER.

"Not to mention the onion bhajis. I highly recommend that you visit/order takeout."

New Lahore

New Lahore Indian cuisine, in Lower Dock Street, has a TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 out of five.

Of its 631 reviews, 516 of them rated the curry house as excellent.

One reviewer said: "This is by far the best curry house in Newport and Cardiff. Don’t bother with booking anywhere else.

"Food is excellent. Been to local curry houses and they don’t compare."