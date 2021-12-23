A MAN has admitted being armed with a hammer and carrying out a serious assault.
Timothy O’Sullivan, 41, of Commercial Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in the city centre and wounding Jonathan Tilley.
The offences took place on August 26, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
O’Sullivan’s sentence was adjourned until January 21, 2022 and he was remanded in custody by Recorder Lucy Crowther.
The defendant was represented by Alexander Greenwood and the prosecution by Ruth Smith.
