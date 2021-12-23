PUBLIC Health Wales has announced the latest figures for cases of the Omicron variant of Covid in Wales.
Gwent has 42 new cases, meaning that there has been 153 cases recorded by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in total.
There are almost double the amount of new cases in Gwent today compared to yesterday, when there were 28 new cases recorded.
There are 236 new cases in all of Wales, taking the total number of cases to 1,177.
The most new cases were recorded by Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, with 66 new cases.
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has still recorded the most amount of Omicron cases in Wales since the variant emerged, with 261.
There were 36 new cases recorded by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.
Dr Meng Khaw, National Director for Health Protection and Screening Services for Public Health Wales, said: "Public Health Wales is today (Wednesday 22 December) confirming 236 new cases of Omicron variant in Wales, bringing us to a total of 1,177 cases.
"As we have indicated previously, a rapid increase over the coming days and weeks is expected."
