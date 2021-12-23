A MAN accused of stealing in Newport is wanted by police after not appearing in court to answer bail.
Josif Stefanovic, 40, of Castle Street in Newport is accused of stealing a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey valued at £25.
The alleged offence took place in Asda on Lower Dock Street, Newport on December 3.
He is then accused of missing an appearance in Newport Magistrates' Court in answer to bail on December 21.
A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.
