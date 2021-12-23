A MULTI-USE games area in Torfaen has been vandalised just three months after it was refurbished.
The astro-turf on Sunnybank Road in Griffithstown was covered in black paint lines and obscene graffiti.
It was spotted by a council staff member on Tuesday. A team returned yesterday to remove some of the graffiti and aims to repaint the goal area later in the week.
It’s not yet clear who is responsible for the vandalism and Torfaen council has issued an appeal for more information.
Cllr Mandy Owen, Executive Member for Environment, said: “It’s very disappointing when facilities that have been installed for children and young people to enjoy are vandalised.
“It doesn’t just affect those who want to use them, it also has an impact on the wider community. I urge anyone with information to get in touch with Torfaen Council.”
Anybody with more information has been asked to call 01495 766116.
