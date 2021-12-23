A CALDICOT man has been missing for a month.
Dean Upton, who is 57 and from the area, was last seen on Friday, November 19.
Gwent Police has issued a new appeal for information on his whereabouts.
Mr Upton is known to frequent the King George V playing fields in Caldicot and Magor seawall.
Gwent Police said: “We’re re-appealing for information to find Dean Upton who is missing.
“Dean, 57, was last seen in Caldicot on Friday 19 November and officers are concerned for his welfare.
“He is described as 5’ 6” tall with brown hair and was last known to be wearing a dark blue hooded jacket with white-grey sleeves and white Adidas trainers.
“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 2100409918.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.