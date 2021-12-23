TACO Bell has finally opened its doors to customers in Newport.

But, anyone looking to dine in the new city centre restaurant will face a longer wait, as it is currently operating on a takeaway, and click and collect basis only.

The restaurant, located at 6 John Frost Square, opened for the first time today (Thursday, December 23).

It comes nearly a week after the original opening date of December 17 passed by.

No reason was given for the delay.

Everything you need to know

But now, customers in Newport can visit the city’s first branch of the global fast food giant, and pick up a variety of Mexican inspired menu items.

These include burritos, quesadillas, chalupas, and of course, tacos.

There are also sides of nachos available, and churros – fried doughnut style dessert items on the menu.

For anyone dining on a budget, there are bundles, combos, and meal deals available too, according to the menu.

One notable omission from the Newport menu at this time is beer, with most stores selling Sol beer in the UK.

However, the franchise holder in the city has submitted a licensing application to Newport City Council, in a bid to be able to sell alcohol to customers.

At this time, these can be ordered online, for collection at the John Frost Square restaurant, or for delivery via third party delivery services such as Deliveroo and Just Eat.

Customers can also visit the restaurant and order in-store, but will be unable to dine-in at this time.

It is not yet known when the restaurant section of the business will be operational.

The Argus has contacted Taco Bell in an attempt to establish this information.

According to their website, the Newport store will be open between 10am and 11pm each day.

This week, it appears as though it will close at an earlier time of 10pm on Christmas Eve, and will be closed on Christmas Day.

With the Newport branch open, it marks the fifth Taco Bell branch open in Wales, with two in Cardiff, and one in Swansea and Pontyclun respectively.