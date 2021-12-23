SOUTH Wales Police is appealing for information after a Bridgend woman was reported missing.

Patricia Whelan, who is 47 years-old, has not been seen since the morning of Tuesday, December 21.

She is understood to have left her home is Jubilee Road, Bridgend on foot at approximately 6.40am.

She has been captured on CCTV walking along Cowbridge Road just after this time, but after that there are no further traces of her whereabouts.

CCTV captured Ms Whelan on the morning of December 21. (Picture: South Wales Police)

Her disappearance is out of character and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Officers are appealing for anybody who thinks they may have seen her to come forward.

People living in the area or who were travelling through the area around that time, are urged to check any private CCTV or dash cam footage for Ms Whelan.

Detective Inspector Dan Michel, said: “Our investigation into her disappearance is continuing. This is out of character, so we have concerns. Obviously we are focussing on CCTV throughout the area and this work will continue. If Patricia sees this appeal, I urge her to make contact to confirm she is safe and well. If anybody has information which may assist us, please get in touch.”

“Patricia is 5ft 7in, with black, shoulder-length hair that is usually tied back. She has hazel coloured eyes. It is believed that she was wearing a blue and white jacket, black boots and jeans when she went missing.

“Anybody who has any information about her whereabouts should contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence *443522, by phoning 101, messaging us on Facebook or Twitter or clicking here."