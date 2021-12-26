BARRATT Developments South Wales has donated 134 re-plantable Christmas tree saplings to pupils at St Mary’s RC Primary School in Chepstow — encouraging families to enjoy a greener Christmas this year.

By planting the saplings this festive season, it is hoped the trees will grow to be enjoyed as family or school Christmas trees for years to come.

Not only will this prevent future cutting of more trees, but for each one planted, more carbon dioxide will be removed from the atmosphere.

What’s more, each pupil has also received a list of further small acts for sustainability which could be adopted for a more environmentally-friendly Christmas. These include making handmade Christmas cards; purchasing gifts from local businesses and wrapping gifts with recycled paper or magazines.

Rosie Cerqua, acting head teacher at St Mary’s RC Primary School, said: “As a school, we’re fully committed to playing our part in tackling the climate emergency — and no one is more passionate about this than our pupils.

“We therefore like to engage our pupils in activities that promote sustainability — particularly during what can be a very wasteful time of year. It was a pleasure to see their faces light up when receiving the saplings from Barratt Developments South Wales.”

The housebuilder — in charge of local Nant Y Castell, Brunel Quarter and Wyedean Fields housing developments — has recently pledged for all its new house-types to be zero carbon by 2030.

Richard Lawson, sales director for Barratt Developments South Wales, said: “Bringing sustainability into everyday living is at the heart of everything we do here in South Wales — and what better time of year to encourage local communities to do the same?

“During the past year, we have successfully enhanced biodiversity across the division. From incorporating Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems at 71 per-cent of our developments to creating 11.5 hectares of greenspace - the equivalent of sixteen football pitches.

“We therefore hope the children and their families will enjoy making their very own green contribution this December, and from all of us at Barratt Developments, we’d like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.”