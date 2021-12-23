A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Newport reported missing last week has been found.

There had been concern for the welfare of Marcus Williams, who was last spotted in the city on Thursday, December 16.

Gwent Police issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts shortly after.

This afternoon, the force issued an update confirmed that Marcus Williams had been found.

In a tweet, Gwent Police said: “Marcus Williams, 16, from Newport, who was reported missing has been found.

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”