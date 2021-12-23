A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Newport reported missing last week has been found.
There had been concern for the welfare of Marcus Williams, who was last spotted in the city on Thursday, December 16.
Gwent Police issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts shortly after.
This afternoon, the force issued an update confirmed that Marcus Williams had been found.
In a tweet, Gwent Police said: “Marcus Williams, 16, from Newport, who was reported missing has been found.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.