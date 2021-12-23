A LAND Rover crashed into a bus as it tried to avoid an oncoming vehicle near to Gwent.

Police are investigating a three vehicle incident on the A40, which took place yesterday at around 10.15am (Wednesday, December 22).

The incident took place between Bwlch and Crickhowell, near to the Powys border with Gwent.

According to Dyfed Powys Police, a Land Rover collided with a public transport bus, “after an oncoming vehicle caused it to brake”.

Pictures on social media reveal that the bus involved was a TrawsCymru service.

The damaged TrawsCymru bus (Credit: Steve Bignell)

It has been confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

However, it led to traffic disruption in the local area, as the vehicles were removed.

The local authority was also called, as the crash caused spillages on the road.

At this time, police are attempting to locate the oncoming vehicle.

Police have not issued a description of this vehicle, but anyone with information, or has dashcam footage from the nearby area from around the time of the collision, is urged to contact Dyfed Powys Police.

The other vehicle involved has been described locally as a red/maroon estate style vehicle.

The Land Rover also suffered some damage (Credit: Steve Bignell)

Police statement in full

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the A40, between Bwlch and Crickhowell, at approximately 10.15am on Wednesday, December 22.

“A Land Rover collided with a public transport bus after an oncoming vehicle caused it to brake but thankfully, nobody was injured. Officers attended to assist with the blockage to the road and recovery of the vehicles. The local authority were informed due to spillages on the road. Both vehicles were recovered at approximately 12.10pm. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the oncoming vehicle involved in the incident.

“Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20211222-084. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”

TrawsCymru has been contacted for information.