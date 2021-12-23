A GWENT town has been hit with a dispersal order following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Blackwood town centre will be under a dispersal order until Christmas Eve.

The order came into effect at 11.15pm on Wednesday 22 December and will remain in effect until Friday, December 24, at 11.15pm.

It covers the following area in Blackwood:

High Street;

Gravel Lane;

Blackwood bus station;

Cliff Road;

Blackwood Gate retail park.

Inspector Andrew Boucher said: "Protecting communities and tackling anti-social behaviour is a priority for Gwent Police.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we'll continue to take action against anyone causing disorder and harm in our communities.

“As we head further into the Christmas period, we’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times, particularly while the dispersal order is in effect.”

The order gives officers extra powers to direct groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

The order was put in place following reports of large gatherings and disorderly behaviour in the town centre on Wednesday, December 22.

Officers arrested a 13-year-old girl from the Merthyr Tydfil area on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated harassment and theft. She has been released under investigation.