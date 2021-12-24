THE FESTIVE season is a time of indulgence, but this can also mean an increase in waste.

Although Newport’s recycling rate, according to the latest Welsh Government data, is the highest of any UK city - at 67.2 per cent – there can be some confusion about what can and cannot be recycled, particularly furing the festive season.

Reporter Leah Powell spoke with Phil Hurst from Wastesavers about recycling in Newport - this is what she found...

Simple wrapping paper can go in with the card, but foil or glittery wrapping paper is not recyclable.

Mr Hust said: “It’s probably too late, but don’t buy shiny wrapping paper.”

He said sticky tape is “not a problem” but Wales Recycles – the national recycling campaign for Wales – states that sticky tape is non-recyclable and should be removed when possible before putting paper in the recycling.

Gift bags, clean tissue paper, and cards are all recyclable, but Newport City Council advises cutting off any glittery parts – glitter is non-recyclable. Christmas crackers inner cardboard core is recyclable – unless glittery or made of foil – but the ‘snapping’ mechanism, paper hats, jokes, and small trinkets are non-recyclable.

Foil – such as from mince pies of chocolate coins – can be recycled, but should be cleaned and scrunched first.

(Picture: christmasstockimages.com/wikimedia)

When asked about cleaning food off items before putting them in recycling boxes or bags, Mr Hust said: “A quick rinse helps, but no need to be sparkling clean”.

Bubble wrap is not recyclable, but it is reusable (providing you have enough self-control to not pop it). Envelopes padded with bubble wrap have been designed so you can remove the bubble wrap and recycle the paper part.

Small electrical items can be recycled via Wastesavers’ collection service, but must fit in the blue box. Clothes can also be recycled in this box, but they should be bagged up first.

“If clothes get wet, they rot and smell very fast and nobody will take them,” explained Mr Hurst.

Fake Christmas trees are not recyclable, but ones in good condition can be taken to Wastesavers’ Tip Shop which is based at Newport’s Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) on Docks Way in Maesglas.

Appointments are not needed for the Tip Shop but must be made for those visiting the HWRC.

Real trees can be taken to the HWRC or cut up and put into garden waste, with collection for this resuming in spring 2022.

Food waste can be recycled in food caddies, but starch bags should be used - these can be ordered through the council website or collected from these locations.

These are common things which cannot be collected by Wastesavers:

Plastic bags - large supermarkets often have collection points for these;

Batteries - large supermarkes often have collection points for these, along with Newport libraries;

Pet food;

Sauce pouches and baby food pouches - although plastic lids can be recycled;

China and ceramic - if it’s not broken people can donate to the Tip Shop in Maesglas;

Coffee pods – but some brands are accepted by TerraCycle.

Crisps packets – but these can be recycled via TerraCycle.

Mr Hurst said: “We would like to say thank you to all residents for their support and cooperation over the last year, especially when we were really under pressure during lockdowns.”​

To find out about alternative recycling visit https://www.terracycle.com/en-GB/

Have you got a recycling question we haven't answered? E-mail leah.powell@newsquest.co.uk