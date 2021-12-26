DO YOU own an Amazon Alexa?
If so, you will be aware of exactly how useful they are to have around.
They can play music, remind you of upcoming appointments, set timers and even ask jokes.
However, did you also know that you can play games on your Alexa too?
It doesn’t matter if you are playing alone or with other people in your household- there is guaranteed to be a game to suit your preferences.
To play a game, simply ask Alexa to launch one of them.
While all are free to download, some have premium paid options, as well as a free tier.
10 free games that you can play on your Amazon Alexa
-
Yak Yak Games
A hub of some of the best games on Alexa including Deal or No Deal, 100K Drop and Jeff Stelling’s Sports Quiz.
-
Voice Arcade
An arcade of popular Alexa games including Trivia Hero, Would You Rather and True or False.
-
Pointless
The famous game show comes to Alexa with innovative graphics and gameplay.
-
Tenable
Join Warwick Davis in this UK TV game show and guess the top 10 of everything.
-
Beat The Intro
The UKs best music and song guessing game on Alexa.
-
Voice of the Day
Guess who is the famous voice every day in this challenge.
-
Puzzler
Crosswords come to Alexa from one of the UK’s leading crossword magazine including beautiful on screen view.
-
Official Harry Potter Quiz
The official quiz of everything Potter. Are you the superfan?
-
Top Trumps Pub Quiz
The official Top Trumps pub quiz. Beat your mates to the top score.
-
Battle Ship
You sank my battleship! Play against Alexa to see who comes out with their ships intact.
To find out more about the games available, visit the Amazon website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.