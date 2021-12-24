A MAN has been charged with murder following the death of 52-year-old Magor man Richard Thomas.
Gwent Police received a call shortly before 2.30am on Monday, December 20, reporting a fire in a caravan at The Beeches Residential Caravan Park, Grange Wood, Knollbury.
Richard Thomas, aged 52, was taken to hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries on Monday morning.
And now a 42-year-old man from Monmouthshire has been charged with murder, and will appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court this morning.
In a statement issued yesterday, Mr Thomas' family said: "Our dearly beloved Richard Grenfell Thomas, who was known by his nickname Shrew, was one-of-a-kind.
"He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
"Mum and dad, brothers, sister-in-laws, aunts, uncles and cousins are all very much shocked by his sudden passing.
"Richard made and took his own chances in life, living it to the full – there was never a dull moment with him.
"He was a strong character, well-known and a lively person, with an eclectic circle of friends and interests.
"Rest in peace Richard, we know even in death you will still be your own free spirit."
Mr Thomas’ family continue to be supported by specialist officers.
