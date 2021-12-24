CHRISTMAS has come early this year as I Saw It First has released an early seasonal sale.

From 9am on Christmas Eve, shoppers can shop the ‘Biggest Sale Ever’ which sees discounts applied across the site.

Discounts include 60-90 per cent off the website including menswear, as well as discounted categories such as:

Party Shop from £5

Winter Shop from £4

Knitwear from £4

Denim from £6

Coats from £15

Homeware 60-90% off

£3 & Under

£5 & Under

£10 & Under

The menswear department will also see the following categories:

£5 & Under

Tops from £5

80-90% off

Lounge from £8

Knitwear from £8

£10 & Under

I Saw It First Christmas sale

You can pick up so many bargains in the I Saw It First sale. To help you navigate all the deals, we’ve listed some of the best below.

This fringed wool coat is reduced to just £24 in the sale, down from £80! There couldn’t be a better excuse to treat yourself to a new coat.

I Saw It First Christmas sale (I Saw It First)

Comfort is key, and these white joggers are now down to just £4.50! Perfect for the lazy limbo week between Christmas and New Year.

If we’re going to glam it up a bit, this stylish green blazer will get the job done. Down from £55 to only £12.50, snap up this deal fast.

And for the men, this half-zip funnel neck top is down to just £12, reduced from £30. Perfect for any occasion.

I Saw It First Christmas sale (I Saw It First)

You can never have too many comfy sets, and this Champion Elite Oversized T-Shirt And Short Set is an absolute bargain, reduced from £35 to £14.

In the market for a new denim jacket? This light coloured acid wash jacket from I Saw It First is featured in the sale. You can pick this up for just £20, reduced from £50.

The I Saw It First sale is available until December 29, so head over to the website to grab yourself some deals.