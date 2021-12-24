AS WE approach the end of 2021, many of us will be thinking ahead to next year and what vacations we might take.

If you like to shop around for the best prices, then look no further than easyJet. Today the airline has released its sale for 2022 and the prices are definitely worth lusting over.

‘The Big Orange Sale’ is available now until January 11, 2022.

Holidaymakers can snap up flights from as little as £14.99 one way, per person.

The sale also includes up to 25% off flights covering travel up to and including 30th September 2022, and with fee free changes up to 2 hours before your flight.

You can also save up to £300 on package holidays, what’s not to love!

London Gatwick to Faro from £18.99, to Palma de Mallorca and Valencia from £16.99

London Luton to Geneva from £16.99, to Palma de Mallorca and Milan from £14.99

Bristol to Alicante from £17.99, and to Malaga and Faro from £14.99

Liverpool to Geneva from £18.99, to Tenerife from £15.99, and to Palma de Mallorca from £14.99

Manchester to Malaga, Copenhagen, Geneva and Basel from £14.99

Edinburgh to Geneva, Madrid and Lanzarote from £14.99

Glasgow to Barcelona from £24.99, and to Alicante and Split from £14.99

Belfast to Palma de Mallorca from £18.99, and to Malaga and Faro from £14.99

Paul Bixby, easyJet holidays Commercial Director, said: “We know that lots of Brits book their holidays in January, so we’ve decided to launch our Big Orange Sale early for our customers to make the most of our fantastic offers, and get something in the diary to look forward to.

“We’re offering discounts on all of our holidays right up to October 2023, and thousands of free child places, so whether it’s beach or city, family or luxury, we really have got something for everyone looking for brilliant holiday experiences at unbeatable prices.

“And of course, we know there is still some uncertainty around booking holidays, which is why we offer industry leading flexibility, so our customers know that if things change, they’re protected.”

“We look forward to seeing where our customers book and to taking them away on a holiday to remember.”

To find out more and book your easyJet holiday, visit the website here.