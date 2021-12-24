BOOHOO has treated us to some early deals this year with a massive Boxing Day sale now live!
You can shop deals with up to 80 per cent off the entire site.
The deal lasts until Boxing Day and you can shop all the collections online.
There couldn't be a better excuse to treat yourself so head over to Boohoo to see what bargains you can find!
Boohoo Boxing Day sale
Pair this adorable pink polka dot cardigan (£10) with these high waisted skinny jeans (£7) and low lace-up trainers (13) all for just £30, saving £25.
This puff sleeve smock dress is just £5 in the sale. Pair it with this duster coat (£10) and hiker boots (£32) for just £47.
If you need to stock up on some basics, this oversized t-shirt is just £4!
This chiffon party dress is only £3! Perfect for a new years eve night in.
You can also get this chord spliced overshirt in a variety of colours, for only £21.
You can shop all this and everything else on the Boohoo website. You have until Boxing Day to make the most of the sale.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.