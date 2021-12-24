CHARLOTTE Tilbury has launched a deal over the festive season which allows shoppers to get a free gift with orders over £90.
The luxury makeup and skincare brand is giving away a Pillow Talk Lucky Diamonds lipstick on all such purchases that surpass the £90 mark.
This sale ends on December 30 at 3.59am and the purchase of gift cards is not included in the promotion.
If shoppers are interested in the deal then here are a number of products they could potentially purchase to reach that figure.
Alternatively, if you just want to browse for yourself then you can do so through their website.
👁✨SMOKEY EYES TO HYPNOTISE✨👁— Charlotte Tilbury Beauty (@CTilburyMakeup) December 23, 2021
Darlings, EMPOWER YOURSELF this holiday with my glowing POWER EYES look from my NEW! Instant Eye Palette in Smokey Eyes Are Forever!!
🛍Shop LAST MINUTE GIFTS NOW in my Beauty Wonderlands and Beauty counters near you! pic.twitter.com/kBIM9qPRHy
What are some of the products you can get at Charlotte Tilbury?
One product from the store you can actually make a saving on is the Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets makeup kit.
Down from £69 to £55.20 it offers a natural matte finish and balances your skin undertones plus overtones.
Charlotte's Magic Cream is another item that holds a lot of benefits, with its refillable moisturiser allowing for hydrated and plumper looking skin.
Plus, it can also be engraved so is an option for a gift to give to a friend or family member.
🌟💋NEW! CHARLOTTE’S HOLLYWOOD LOOK💋🌟— Charlotte Tilbury Beauty (@CTilburyMakeup) December 23, 2021
Darlings, EVERYONE can look and feel LIKE A STAR this New Year’s Eve with my NEW! Hollywood Look! Featuring 7 celebrity-loved RED CARPET BEAUTY ICONS!
🛍Shop LAST MINUTE GIFTS NOW in my Beauty Wonderlands and Beauty counters near you! pic.twitter.com/odc423b4zj
Prices for Charlotte's Magic Cream are at £75 for a 50ml tub.
Moving onto another item from Pillow Talk there is the Push Up Lashes! Mascara which comes in at £23 for a 10ml bottle.
It gives a 24 hour lift effect and can be applied or instant volume, length, stretch.
