CHARLOTTE Tilbury has launched a deal over the festive season which allows shoppers to get a free gift with orders over £90.

The luxury makeup and skincare brand is giving away a Pillow Talk Lucky Diamonds lipstick on all such purchases that surpass the £90 mark.

This sale ends on December 30 at 3.59am and the purchase of gift cards is not included in the promotion.

If shoppers are interested in the deal then here are a number of products they could potentially purchase to reach that figure.

Alternatively, if you just want to browse for yourself then you can do so through their website.

👁✨SMOKEY EYES TO HYPNOTISE✨👁



Darlings, EMPOWER YOURSELF this holiday with my glowing POWER EYES look from my NEW! Instant Eye Palette in Smokey Eyes Are Forever!!



🛍Shop LAST MINUTE GIFTS NOW in my Beauty Wonderlands and Beauty counters near you! pic.twitter.com/kBIM9qPRHy — Charlotte Tilbury Beauty (@CTilburyMakeup) December 23, 2021

What are some of the products you can get at Charlotte Tilbury?





One product from the store you can actually make a saving on is the Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets makeup kit.

Down from £69 to £55.20 it offers a natural matte finish and balances your skin undertones plus overtones.

Charlotte's Magic Cream is another item that holds a lot of benefits, with its refillable moisturiser allowing for hydrated and plumper looking skin.

Plus, it can also be engraved so is an option for a gift to give to a friend or family member.

🌟💋NEW! CHARLOTTE’S HOLLYWOOD LOOK💋🌟



Darlings, EVERYONE can look and feel LIKE A STAR this New Year’s Eve with my NEW! Hollywood Look! Featuring 7 celebrity-loved RED CARPET BEAUTY ICONS!



🛍Shop LAST MINUTE GIFTS NOW in my Beauty Wonderlands and Beauty counters near you! pic.twitter.com/odc423b4zj — Charlotte Tilbury Beauty (@CTilburyMakeup) December 23, 2021

Prices for Charlotte's Magic Cream are at £75 for a 50ml tub.

Moving onto another item from Pillow Talk there is the Push Up Lashes! Mascara which comes in at £23 for a 10ml bottle.

It gives a 24 hour lift effect and can be applied or instant volume, length, stretch.