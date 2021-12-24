CHARLOTTE Tilbury has launched a deal over the festive season which allows shoppers to get a free gift with orders over £90.

The luxury makeup and skincare brand is giving away a Pillow Talk Lucky Diamonds lipstick on all such purchases that surpass the £90 mark.

This sale ends on December 30 at 3.59am and the purchase of gift cards is not included in the promotion.

If shoppers are interested in the deal then here are a number of products they could potentially purchase to reach that figure.

Alternatively, if you just want to browse for yourself then you can do so through their website.

What are some of the products you can get at Charlotte Tilbury?

One product from the store you can actually make a saving on is the Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets makeup kit.

Down from £69 to £55.20 it offers a natural matte finish and balances your skin undertones plus overtones.

Charlotte's Magic Cream is another item that holds a lot of benefits, with its refillable moisturiser allowing for hydrated and plumper looking skin.

Plus, it can also be engraved so is an option for a gift to give to a friend or family member.

Prices for Charlotte's Magic Cream are at £75 for a 50ml tub.

Moving onto another item from Pillow Talk there is the Push Up Lashes! Mascara which comes in at £23 for a 10ml bottle.

It gives a 24 hour lift effect and can be applied or instant volume, length, stretch.