Sex education has greatly improved over the last few decades.

But I’m disappointed to report that it seems the Welsh Government is intent on heading down a path which many parents and teachers are uncomfortable with.

I have received numerous comments about this following the recent debate in the Senedd which I led on for my group.

The rebranded Relationship and Sexuality Education Code, brings a new code and guidelines.

However, there has been significant criticism over the lack of detail with because it fails to address some of the most problematic challenges young people face today, such as peer-on-peer sexual harassment and access to pornography.

We all want high-quality, safe, age-appropriate, inclusive, scientifically accurate relationship and sex education for our children. The new curriculum provides a unique opportunity to finally address some of the current pressing issues of our day and educate the pupils to them. This in turn will promote healthy relationships and awareness.

Despite several opportunities, the Welsh Government have failed to provide peace of mind to parents across Wales, and has failed in its duty to ensure that the code and guidelines provide the detail to support teachers to address the issues facing young people today.

The new Relationship and Sexuality Education Code will depend on the buy-in and co-operation from parents, carers, and teachers across Wales. This is why I have called for the code to be regularly reviewed to ensure that it meets the needs of young people, and adapts to address any emerging challenges throughout its development.

The guidelines and the code need to be clear and based on reality, which is why it’s a great concern that it removes all references to 'girl', 'boy', 'woman' and ‘man’.

It is ridiculously confusing and dangerous to limit the use of gender. It strikes me as a Government more concerned in promoting ideology than teaching our children facts and protecting them. What has been presented is not fact-based, biologically accurate sex education but an indoctrination of children in gender-identity ideology.

The code is far from the finished article. There remains many glaring and obvious omissions, and it's highly confusing in content and not fit for purpose.

It is fundamental that this guidance needs to be clear, concise and watertight if it is going to be a guide to teaching RSE consistently across Wales to have the desired effect.

The code does not address the issues it sets out to, it will not address or be a worthy contribution to improving the lives of future generations of children. We will be urging the Senedd to revise the guidance and bring it back to the Chamber in the new year to face the proper scrutiny that it requires and deserves.