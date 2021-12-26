As the end of 2021 approaches, I find myself in a reflective mood.

We are between events – do we wish people Merry Christmas? But that’s too late. Or do we say Happy New Year? But we haven’t reached December 31 yet - so that’s too soon.

I stick with sending ‘Best Wishes and hope you are well’!

To the people of Newport West, I hope you’ve managed to safely spend time with your family, friends and loved ones over Christmas, while reflecting on what has been a difficult year for many, but with hope for better times ahead.

I am very aware that the new Welsh Government regulations have now kicked in and many people across Newport West have shared their thoughts about them, and how they are implemented.

Please remember that the decision to introduce Tier 2 level restrictions has not been made lightly and are in place to keep us safe.

Here in Wales, we have erred on the side of caution throughout the pandemic, this approach has been supported by people up and down the land and resulted in a high level of public confidence in the Welsh Government’s preventative actions.

Please do observe the new regulations and, as always, the basics of wearing face masks, keeping socially distant and, washing your hands regularly. These are the best ways to keep ourselves, and our loved ones, safe.

On a personal note, during his recent reshuffle, Keir Starmer appointed me his Shadow Minster for Agri-Innovation and Climate Adaptation. So, what does that mean? Well, it covers gene editing, animal welfare, environmental management, regulation of chemicals, recycling, plastics, and air quality. As well as checking the delivery of climate change adaptation and Net zero targets across government.

I am excited to take on the both the new aspects of my role and also very happy to keep the familiar areas of air pollution and plastic waste, as we need to do all we can to ensure that we both breathe clean air and that our oceans are not littered with plastics that kill animals and destroy whole ecosystems.

Be assured, whichever area I am dealing with, I will do all I can to hold the U.K. Government to account and will ensure that work is done to preserve our planet and protect our environment.

I would like to say a special thank you to Karen, Adam, Emma, Adelise, Peter and Dana – my office team – who work round the clock to support me in standing up for you and all those who live, learn and work in our community.

With that, it is a Happy New Year from me and my family, to you and yours.

• My office continues to support people across Newport West so if you have a query or need assistance please contact us on ruth.jones.mp@parliament.uk or 01633 256268. We also continue to have regular virtual surgeries. If you want an appointment, please get in touch.