THE Grinch has been in Newport – but when he saw an elaborate Christmas display his heart grew three sizes.
Emma Wilks and Darren Payne have been spreading goodwill and festive cheer with their Christmas display, based on Graig Park Road in Malpas, Newport.
In keeping with their Christmas tradition, they had their usual giant Christmas tree, which is as tall as the house, but they added to the magic for 2021 with:
- A polar bear hut they built;
- Lit-up polar bears - including two giant ones, one of which moves its head;
- Snowmen lighting up those dark winter nights;
- Robins, penguins, and reindeer;
- A Nativity scene.
As the Christmas tree is as tall as the house it had to be lifted in by RBM grab hire, with a cherry picker used to decorate it.
The display has been gathering some attention, with even the Grinch (Jason Kelly who brought joy to children last year by safely giving out selection boxes) visiting to check it out.
The Grinch enjoyed his visit and chatting with Mr Payne (dressed as Santa) and Ms Wilks (dressed as an elf) with Newport Borough Brass Band also taking part in the festive fun.
The Christmas display has also supported a good cause: RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution), a charity which has saved lives at sea for nearly 200 years.
A fundraising page for RNLI has raised more than £700 for the charity. You can see the display on Graig Park Road in Malpas, and you can donate to their fundraising page at https://bit.ly/3ppv3YV
