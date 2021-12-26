OPENED all your presents and ready to take on the sales? Look no further than Decathlon and its amazing Christmas Day sale on fitness, running gear and camping gear.
With products for more than 70 sports to choose from, there really is something for everyone.
The sale starts online on Christmas Day and in stores on Boxing Day.
All brands by Decathlon have a two-year warranty and 365-day returns.
Here are just some of our favourites in the Decathlon sale.
Men’s Freeride Ski Jacket FR500
Was £99.99, Now £49.99
This jacket was developed for sport but performs equally well off the slopes as it does on thanks to cleverly placed vents that regulate perspiration when not faced with arctic winds and snow. An all-rounder jacket and a great addition to anyone’s winter wardrobe that ensures optimum comfort in all weather conditions.
Women’s Waterproof Light Parka
Was £79.99, Now £49.99
This classic parka is a winter wardrobe staple piece. Its slimline design is flattering and practical, designed with warmth in mind yet without the need for bulk, wearers will remain comfortable and toasty even in temperatures as low as -15 degrees.
Solognac Sherpa Fleece
Was £59.99, Now £34.99
This Sherpa fleece will have you looking great and feeling warm no matter what the activity.
Women’s Running Hoodie
Was £19.99, Now £11.99
This ‘everything-workout’ women’s running hoodie is perfect for that Boxing Day run, New Year’s workout or starting 2022 with a new fitness activity or routine – complete with zip-pockets to ensure small change or house keys are kept safe too.
Quechua Camping Sleeping Bag
Was £19.99, Now £14.99
A sleeping bag that doubles as a duvet and ensures a comfortable night’s sleep when camping in temperatures close to 10 degrees is just the ticket for the camping lover in your life.
Kimjaly Light Yoga Mat
Was £19.99, Now £11.99
This yoga mat is lightweight, easy to transport and of course, stylish. It’s velvety feel and navy blue colour will help you meet your 2022 yoga goals.
Head over to the Decathlon website to shop the Christmas sale.
