THE Perfume Shop has announced a huge Boxing Day sale for 2021 with deals on big brand fragrances until late January.
There are huge savings on expensive perfumes for him and her - including Britney Spears, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Gucci.
These deals are not to be missed, whether you want to use your Christmas gift money to treat yourself or find the perfect gift for less.
The retailer is also offering a free gift wrap service available in store and free Rewards Club Membership where customers can earn Perfume Points with every purchase.
You will be able to shop The Perfume Shop's Boxing Day deals until January 20, 2022.
Here is a selection of Boxing Day deals from The Perfume Shop
EDP stands for eau de parfum while EDT means eau de toilette.
- Calvin Klein Euphoria EDP 100ml - £38.99
- Gucci Bamboo EDT 50ml - £39.99
- Fantasy Britney Spears EDP 100ml - £18.99
- CKIN2U EDT 150ml - £22.99
- BOSS femme EDP 75ml - £34.99
- Gucci Rush EDT 50ml - £39.99
- Marc Jacobs Dot EDP 50ml - £37.99
- Calvin Klein Eternity EDP 100ml - £44.99
- Hugo Boss Deep Red EDP 90ml - was £60.00, now £36.99
- Hugo Boss Woman EDT 75ml - £37.99
- CK One EDT 200ml - £32.99
- Britney Spears Midnight Fantasy EDP 100ml - £18.99
- Joop! Homme EDT 125ml - £33.99
- Boss Bottled Night EDT 200ml - £49.99
- Paco Rabanne 1 Million EDT 100ml - £59.99
- Paco Rabanne Invictus Victory EDP 100ml - was £77.00, now £67.00
- Hugo Boss Orange Man EDT 100ml - £37.99
- Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Pour Homme EDT 50ml - £49.00
- Hugo Boss Boss in Motion EDT 100ml - £34.99
- Davidoff Cool Water EDT 125ml - £24.99
- Hugo Just Different EDT 75ml - was £50.00, now £29.99
- Police To Be Man EDT 40ml - £9.99
- Carolina Herrera Bad Boy EDT 100ml - £65.99
- CKIN2U Man EDT 150ml - £22.99
You can browse the full Boxing Day sale in-store and via The Perfume Shop website.
