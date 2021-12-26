THE Boxing Day sales have begun and if you didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas, you can bet you’ll find it on sale somewhere.

From clothes to activities to fragrances, near enough everything is discounted after Christmas.

And The Fragrance Shop is just one of many brands offering incredible discounts on perfumes and aftershaves. Shoppers can get up to 70% off designer scents such as Hugo Boss, Armani and Calvin Klein.

And even better, the sale will be on until January 3, so you have time to treat yourself more than once!

Fragrance Shop Boxing Day sale

Items in the sale include the Hugo Boss Bottled Night Eau de Toilette 100ml which costs just £50.

You can also shop the Armani Diamonds Eau de Parfum 100ml for only £60.

Shawn Mendes 50ml Eau de Parfum is reduced from £31 to just £6.50.

As well as amazing fragrance savings, The Fragrance Shop is also offering up to 25% off beauty gift sets, including Stila, MOR, Skin & Tonic, and Aromatherapy Associates.

You can shop the gift sets and fragrance sales on The Fragrance Shop here.