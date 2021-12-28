A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

PHILIP ROYAL, 53, of Collingwood Avenue, Newport, was jailed for 19 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing three extension cables from B&Q and 11 packets of steak from the Sinclair Service Station as well as being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for theft.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from custody.

JAKE ANTHONY JOHN FLETCHER, 26, of West Street, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he was found guilty following a trial of driving while disqualified.

He was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement, banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay £748 in costs and a surcharge.

BEVERLEY HARTLEY, 60, of Gaer Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

HAREZ IBRAHIM KARIM, 28, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis and driving without insurance on Somerset Road, Cwmbran, on October 3.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

LUHUD MIAH, 46, of Jeddo Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £734.50 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to depositing controlled waste – household waste – in or on land at Usk Way, Newport, without the authority of a current environmental permit issued under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 on September 18.

KELLY ANNE SMITH, 28, of Broad Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMILY DOBLE, 23, of Ael Y Bryn, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MERIMAN PETKU, 26, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.