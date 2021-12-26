SEVERAL large trees in Bettws are to be felled after expert advice said they were unsafe.
The sequoia trees are on the corner of Avon and Tamar Close and are popular amongst residents.
However, there is not enough room in the area for the trees to grow safely.
As the trees are not yet fully mature, they could take up a far larger amount of space.
Newport City Homes (NCH) said on Facebook that no amount of remedial work would be able to solve the problem.
Therefore, NCH have decided that they will fell the trees in the early next year.
The work is planned to begin in January and a traffic management system will be put in place while the work is carried out.
As NCH say they were reluctant to make the decision to cut down the trees, they will plant four sequoia trees near Blackwater Close to ensure the trees remain part of the local landscape.
