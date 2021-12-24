A MAN appeared in court this morning charged with murder.
Darren Smith, 45, of The Beeches Residential Caravan Park, Grange Wood, Knollbury, Magor, Monmouthshire, is accused of the murder of 52-year-old Richard Thomas.
Police were called to a fire in a caravan at The Beeches Residential Caravan Park just before 2.30am on Monday, December 20.
Mr Thomas was taken to hospital for treatment but died from his injuries later that morning.
Smith was remanded in custody at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He is due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, December 30.
