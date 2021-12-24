THIS year's post-Christmas Monmouthshire Hunt has been cancelled due to the new coronavirus restrictions in Wales.

Rural organisation the Countryside Alliance said most of the planned festive trail-hunting meets in Wales had also been called off. Some others will be going ahead but for participants only, but not for spectators.

Hunting enthusiasts traditionally meet on Boxing Day for trail hunts, but any meets still taking place this year will instead be held on Monday, December 27.

But the decision to cancel many of this year's events was taken after the Welsh Government announced new Covid rules on gatherings.

After Christmas, indoor meet-ups will be limited to a maximum 30 people, and outdoor meet-ups limited to a maximum of 50 people.

Post-Christmas meets tend to attract large crowds of spectators and also protesters. At the Monmouthshire Hunt in 2019, hundreds of people lined the streets in Abergavenny, where the hunt began.

“In line with government rules and under the guidance of the Hunting Office, packs in Wales, where outdoor gatherings are now limited to 50 people, will no longer be able to host their traditional and public Boxing Day and New Year’s Day meets where large gatherings may take place," a spokesperson for Countryside Alliance Wales told the Argus.

"Instead, where possible, new arrangements have been put in place for hunting activities to be organised safely for participants only and without large crowds.

"Some hunts, however, will cancel this year but hope to be back – as normal – next year. This is of course incredibly disappointing for everybody involved, as festive meets are a big boost both socially and economically for local businesses that rely on the footfall.”