AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD “little trooper” from Pontypool has been awarded for her hard work.

Faith Lees, from New Inn in Pontypool, is a young carer for her disabled mum Rachel along with being a military child as her dad serves in the British Army, meaning he is often away from home.

Faith helps her mum with her medication and housework; she is also part of a military children’s club at school where she gets to bond with and share her experiences with other service children.

She has been named ‘Little Trooper of the Month’ by Little Troopers, a registered charity which supports service children.

Faith’s mum, Rachel Lees, said: “Faith is just an incredible child all-round. She takes on any challenge that comes her way with a big smile on her face and she is my rock.

“She makes her family, friends and school ever so proud every day and we are over the moon that she has been awarded the Little Trooper of the Month Award.”

Faith’s prize for being Little Trooper of the Month is:

A £50 voucher

A medal

A certificate

Founder of Little Troopers, Louise Fetigan, said: “Faith is an amazing young lady who is not only coping with the challenges that military life can bring but is also looking after her mum every day and supporting other military children at school.

“Congratulations on winning our award Faith. You really are a little trooper.”

Little Troopers has numerous resources which parents can use to support children at home including the Little Troopers Treasures story recording app for military parents to record themselves reading stories for their children to watch while they are away.

The charity also runs a school programme which provides specialist resources, courses and workshops for teachers and service children in school.

For more information visit www.littletroopers.net