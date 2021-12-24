PUBLIC Health Wales has reported 10 Covid-related deaths, including three in Gwent’s health board area.
According to the latest statistics from Public Health Wales three of the most recent deaths were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
Three deaths have been recorded in Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, two in Cwm Taf Morgannwy University Health Board, and two in Swansea Bay University Health Board.
This brings Public Health Wales’ death toll, throughout the entire Covid pandemic to 6,545 which includes 17 residents outside Wales.
Public Health Wales’ latest data also includes 6,755 newly reported cases of coronavirus, with 952 within the Gwent region.
Based on these statistics there are: 301 newly reported cases in Caerphilly, 241 in Newport, 202 in Torfaen, 122 in Monmouthshire, and 86 in Blaenau Gwent.
The full breakdown of newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, is as follows:
- Anglesey - 157
- Blaenau Gwent - 86
- Bridgend - 329
- Caerphilly - 301
- Cardiff - 828
- Carmarthenshire - 281
- Ceredigion - 242
- Conwy - 242
- Denbighshire - 247
- Flintshire - 386
- Gwynedd - 337
- Merthyr Tydfil - 117
- Monmouthshire - 122
- Neath Port Talbot - 234
- Newport - 241
- Pembrokeshire - 248
- Powys - 179
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 502
- Swansea - 407
- Torfaen - 202
- Vale of Glamorgan - 302
- Wrexham - 261
- Unknown location - 42
- Resident outside Wales – 462
