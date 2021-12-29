A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

WAYNE JOHN COSLETT, 33, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 109 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Aberbeeg Road on August 8.

He was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GEMMA PAIGE HUGHES, 28, of Tillery Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on the A465 in Ebbw Vale on December 15, 2020.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Drugs gang ran £1m cocaine conspiracy from car garage

CALLUM GOWARD, 22, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES COLES, 21, of Mill Terrace, Cwm, near Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £447 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOANNE MANIATT, 62, of Holbein Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NASARA HUSSAIN, 42, of Ludlow Close, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after she admitted failing to provide a specimen on September 24.

She also pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine, possession of amphetamine, failing to surrender and being in breach of a conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £559 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

NICKY STEPHEN HALL, 33, of Conway Croft, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, possession of amphetamine and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

ZACHERY STANFORD, 33, of Waungoch Road, Oakdale, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.