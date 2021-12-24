A MAN has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after attacking two women and threatening a third in Caerphilly.
Sobur Miah, 25, from Cardiff, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court earlier this month where he pleaded guilty to five offences:
- A count of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm;
- Assault by beating;
- Concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class A;
- Concerned in supply of a controlled drug of class B;
- Sending by public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message or matter.
The violent attack took place on Friday, June 4, with officers called to Elliots Town in Caerphilly after the incident was reported to them.
DC Matthew Pearce, the officer in the case, said: “Sobur Miah attacked the two women following a dispute with them. He left one of the women with significant injuries which required hospital treatment for an eye injury, while the second woman received minor injuries during the attack.
“After this assault, he threatened another woman, over the phone, that he was going to attack her and her family with a hammer.
“This was a particularly frightening ordeal for everyone involved and I hope the victims and their families can take some comfort from the fact that Miah is serving a significant custodial sentence.
“After Miah was arrested by officers, he also discovered to be involved in the supply of cannabis and cocaine.”
Miah was sentenced to three-and-a-half years – or 42 months – in prison.
