STACEY Solomon has unveiled an amazing Christmas DIY project with her son, just two years old.

The Loose Women presenter shared footage of her son Rex learning how to paint and decorate a Christmas grotto - just in time for Santa's visit.

The special grotto - bright blue in colour - even has its own postbox for letters to Father Christmas, fairy lights and glowing reindeers.

The adorable video shows Rex proudly place decorative squirrels and deers among festive logs outside his grotto while Stacey taught him how to use a drill.

As the family gathered for the big light switch-on, Santa himself surprised Rex as he asked him about his Christmas list and played in the garden.

The mother and son duo had been preparing the secret festive project following the birth of Stacey and Joe Swash's new daughter, Rose.

Stacey said the DIY project meant "for a moment every day it was just us".

Posting the big grotto reveal on Instagram, Stacey said: "After Rose was born Rex and me started a little project. So for a moment every day it was just us.

"We wanted to make a little grotto out of the shed for Santa to come and visit. We’ve been checking it every day this week to see if he was there and Today he finally came.

"And it was the best evening eve. I have never seen Rex so excited and my heart will never be the same again.

"I love you Rexy so much I’ve had the most fun making our grotto. I know I’ve had another little pickle to look after too and you’ve just been such an amazing big brother. I can’t wait to watch this back with you over and over forever and ever. We love you to the moon and back darling boy.

"My DIY partner in crime. Always."

Stacey joked: "Daddy was gutted he missed all the excitement."

Solomon has four children, including her new daughter Rose and son Rex with fiancé Joe Swash, and sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, who are from her previous relationships.