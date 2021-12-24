SIR Keir Starmer has branded Boris Johnson as "dishonest" after claims that the Prime Minster was now being seen for "what he really is" by voters.

The Labour leader added that he doesn't "think many people believe him, I certainly don't" following discussion on the allegations of lockdown breaking Chrismtas parties at Downing Street.

Sir Keir's comments came after former PM David Cameron said Johnson is able to "get away with things" that he could not, including hiring a personal photographer at taxpayers' expense and dodging media scrutiny.

The comments from Sir Kier came during a Times Radio interview, where the leader also singalled that he would not enter into formal pacts with rival parties to defeat the Conservatives, but indicated he would target resources at seats most likely to vote Labour.

In the interview, the leader said: “I do think we should have a Labour candidate that people can vote for wherever they live. And depriving them of that is not the right thing to do.”

"Given the size of the task that we face, given my utter determination that we are going to get this over the line at the next general election, I am very clear as to what our target seats are," he added.

Sir Keir also mentioned that he had three aims when he first become Labour leader, including to change the party, "expose" the Government and present the Opposition as a credible alternative adminstration.

But when it came to exposing the Government, Sir Keir said that is already happening "ably assisted by the Government itself."