A ROUND-UP of the latest open warrants in Gwent.

Richard David Morris, 51, of Hood Road, Newport, is accused of committing fraud by false representation and of going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle.

Morris is accused of commiting an act of fraud on April 18 by false representation to purchase goods, intending to cause loss to a person or to expose that person to a risk of loss.

Morris is also accused of going out in Newport equipped with a hammer and three sets of car keys on October 5 and is charged with going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest without bail.

Paul Anthony Thompson Edge, 41, of Parc Terrace, Senghenydd, allegedly commited assault by beating in Caerphilly on November.

A warrant was issued for his arrest without bail after failing to appear in Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on December 23 in answer to bail.

Michkel Lowers, 38, of Broadway, Pontypridd is suspected of having driven a vehicle then failed to provide a necessary blood specimen for analysis to determine if he had committed an offence.

A warrant was issued for his arrest without bail on December 15 for failing to appear in court to answer bail, but this was then withdrawn that same day.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until December 23.

However, a warrant for his arrest without bail was issued again for failing to answer bail on December 15.