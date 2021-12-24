PLANS to convert a property in Newport into a care home for children have been submitted.

If approved, Rosedale, a house in the Langstone area of the city, would be converted into a property capable of housing seven children, and seven members of staff.

The application describes the proposed facility as “emergency accommodation”.

Continuing, the plans would involve enlarging the parking area outside the house, and alterations to an annexe building to bring it back into use.

Plans have been submitted to Newport City Council by Newport Norse Ltd, on behalf of the applicant, the council themselves.

Documents supporting the plans outline the proposed change of use from a class C3 dwelling house to a class C2 care home, along with the annexe refurbishment.

All told, four children would be housed in the main house, with three more in the annexe building.

There would also be a maximum of seven staff on site.

No major redevelopment work, and no external changes are proposed for the main house.

However, the annexe building is said to be “in poor condition and in significant need of renovation and improvement.”

Continuing, they wrote: “It is proposed to use the property to accommodate seven ‘Children Looked After’, who are under the care of the Newport City Council and a member of staff for supervision during the day and overnight.”

The annexe is said to be a former garage converted in the 1990s, and is not thought to have any architectural merit.

Staff attached to the proposed care facility would be required to move between the two buildings during their shifts.

As part of the car park expansion, there is currently capacity for five vehicles, and plans show that this space would be reconfigured to allow for 10 vehicles.

There is also a proposal for three electric charging points to be installed.

Documents show that as part of plans to create additional parking, an existing outdoor swimming pool at the property would be filled in.

Given the property’s semi-rural location, the applicant sought the justify its presence in the area by raising the following points as benefits:

For children who specifically require quiet and peaceful surroundings;

For children who, if placed in more urban locations, could be susceptible to negative influences which would be closer to hand;

Reducing risks to children and keeping them safe;

For children who require a placement at short notice.

Recently, the property has been on the market with an asking price of £725,000.

The planning application has been submitted to Newport City Council, and can be viewed and commented upon online here.