LET'S take a look back at some of our most-read stories on the South Wales Argus website in 2021.

Surprisingly, the pandemic hardly features in our top 10, even though changes to the rules and restrictions have dominated headlines since last March.

#10 — Concerns over Christmas lockdown

After months of relative calm, there was a new wave of uncertain over Covid measures in early December, as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread throughout the UK.

Wales moved to weekly cabinet meetings to review the national Alert Level in the run-up to Christmas.

#9 — Salon customers flee from police in lockdown raid

Police officers raided a salon in Cwmbran on January 16 after receiving a tip-off it was operating secretly during lockdown.

What followed were almost comical scenes as the customers were caught on CCTV fleeing the salon mid-treatment, some still wearing towels or gowns around their shoulders.

Customers fleeing through the fire escape of a salon in Cwmbran after police were called. Picture: Gwent Police.

The owner of the salon was fined £1,000 for what police called "a blatant breach of Covid-19 regulations".

#8 — WW2 relic unearthed

Workmen at a pub near the Severn Bridge uncovered a lost WW2-era pillbox in May.

This type of fortification was built all around the British coast to defend against a possible German invasion.

#7 — Chippy owner served with fine

A fish-and-chip shop owner in Blackwood was in court in December over food hygiene failings.

The owner of Chan's Fish Bar on Waun Borfa Road, Cefn Fforest pleaded guilty to nine charges under Food Hygiene (Wales) Regulations 2006.

He was ordered to pay more than £3,500 in fines and court costs.

#6 — Hunt for mystery lottery winners

The news that five winners had failed to collect their National Lottery prizes sparked a great deal of interest among our readers, and probably sent a lot of people scrabbling around, trying to find their old tickets.

One was the winner of the £1 million Millionaire Maker prize in the Christmas Day EuroMillions draw.

#5 — Police crackdown on driving offences

The drivers of 41 vehicles were reported for various offences during a Gwent Police operation in Newport in April.

Police said the drivers were reported for a variety of offences including insecure loads, dangerous conditions, illegal number plates, towing offences, no insurance, and speeding.

#4 — The rise and fall of Festival Park

This feature on Ebbw Vale's Festival Park, by our late colleague Rachel Nurse, has been read 106,000 times since June.

Once a thriving destination for shoppers, at the time of writing Festival Park was home to just one shop, and described as "a ghost town" by some readers.

We took a look at what lay in store for the shopping centre – and this follow-up in August, also written by Rachel, covered the sale of the site to a property investmant company.

#3 — Bitcoin man down in the dumps

Having a bad day? Spare a thought for James Howells, who for eight years has been left to rue the moment he mistakenly threw away a hard-drive containing a cryptocurrency fortune.

The IT engineer, 35, from Newport, lost a Bitcoin haul worth more than £210 million at the time of writing in January. His appeals to the council, for permission to search the city dump, had been unsuccessful.

James Howells wants to search this landfill site in Newport

In December, Mr Howells enlisted the help of NASA experts to search for the lost hard-drive, now worth £330 million.

#2 — Weather presenter's husband jailed

The husband of ITV Wales weather host Ruth Dodsworth was sent to prison for three years in April after admitting coercive and controlling behaviour and stalking.

Cardiff Crown Court heard "high-risk" Jonathan Wignall would demand access to her phone and placed a tracking device under the steering wheel of her car so he could monitor where she was.

#1 — Dog-owner's tragedy sparks appeal

A dog owner in Cwmbran was left heartbroken in July when his beloved pet died of heatstroke following an early-morning walk.

David Healey and his family spoke to the Argus to warn other dog owners to be on guard for the signs of the potentially fatal condition.