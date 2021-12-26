THE most expensive streets in Wales have been revealed in a new survey but with prices no lower than £1 million it is unlikely many people will be putting in bids should properties become available.

However the survey, released by the Halifax bank, does give an indication of the upper reaches of the housing market.

The research found the Benar Headland in Aberscoch, the Llŷn Peninsula village where the local school closed for the final time this week and which is often held up as the text book example of Wales’ housing affordability crisis, is Wales’s most expensive address with an average price of £2,152,000.

But to get an indication of how these prices look to the average home buyer in the areas where Wales most expensive streets can be found, we looked at typical earnings for each local authority area.

Using the Office for National Statistics’ median gross weekly earnings for full-time employees by place of work we worked out the median annual salary (by multiplying the weekly figure by 52).

Penarth, near Cardiff, has two streets listed as among the most expensive in Wales

It should be remembered that the median salary we’ve calculated is a rough guide to local earnings as it is based on full time employees and hasn’t taken account of the rates of part-time work in the area, for example, or other factors.

A Gwynedd salary of £29,224, based on median gross weekly earnings of £562 in April 2020, compares to UK pay packet of £30,472 on weekly earnings of £586. It should be noted the figures are impacted by the pandemic when many workers were on furlough and earning less than their usual salary.

However whether earning rates in line with other workers in Gwynedd, or those elsewhere in the UK, house hunters in Gwynedd would be unlikely to stretch to buying a sought-after home in the headland loooking out to the Irish Sea in Abersoch.

The UK’s most expensive street was Tite Street in the Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London with an average price of £28.9 million.

Average prices are based on transactions between 2016 and 2021, using Land Registry figures.

Below you can see the most expensive streets in Wales, the median gross weekly earnings for the local authority area and the median salary we calculated.

Benar Headland, Abersoch £2,152,000 (Gwynedd)

£562 equals £29,224

Llandennis Avenue, Cardiff £1,361,000

£587 equals £30,524

Llys Helyg Drive, Llandudno £1,219,000 (Conwy)

£524 equals £27,248

Llandudno also has one of Wales' most expensive streets Picture: Visit Wales

Cliff Parade, Penarth £1,213,000 (Vale of Glamorgan)

£517 equals £26,884

Hanley Cwrt, Usk, £1,152,000 (Monmouthshire)

£557 equals £28,964

Llangunnor Road, Carmarthen, £1,150,000 (Carmarthenshire)

£548 equals £28,496

Groves Avenue, Swansea, £1,125,000

£550 equals £28,600

Forrest Road, Penarth, £1,092,000 (Vale of Glamorgan)

See previous Penarth entry

Frances Road, Saundersfoot, £1,063,000 (Pembrokeshire)

£532 equals £27,664

Gannock Park West, Conwy, £1,002,000

See previous entry for Llandudno