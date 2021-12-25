ELVIS has left the building - but that didn’t stop him bringing some festive rock to Newport.

After a free singalong event at Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre - in collaboration with Porthcawl Elvis Festival - was put on hold, those involved got creative to spread some festive cheer.

Three Elvis singers hosted a Covid-secure performance at Leonard Chesire care home in Caerleon and, wanting to spread even more joy, a music video for Newport Wonderland was created.

The song puts a local twist on the classic Winter Wonderland with the video including sign language.

“It’s super cheesy, but hopefully it makes people smile," said community arts development officer at Riverfront Theatre, Sally-Anne Evans.

The creation of the video followed a socially-distanced performance hosted at Leonard Chesire care home in Caerleon, due to Riverfront Theatre's free singalong for community groups - initially meant to be on December 16 - being postponed as some of the groups invited are shielding.

Ms Evans, who goes to Porthcawl Elvis Festival annually, said: "I love the festival; it's always really inclusive.

"I met with Peter Phillips [the organiser] and we thought it would be really nice to do something in Newport with free open access for community groups."

Although the Riverfront event has now been put on hold, with plans to perform it in the future, the care home performance was hosted in the meantime.

"It was lovely," added Ms Evans.

"When we arrived the residents had their Christmas hats on and we were there for about an hour.

“Afterwards we thought ‘we have three Amazing Elvis’ and a green screen’ so we thought we’d do something fun to send out to the groups.

“They’re [the Elvis singers] lovely guys and came up with walking in a Newport Wonderland, and we added some nice images to make it fun."